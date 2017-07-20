New Free Concert Venue To Focus On Local Acts

By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – A new concert venue has people talking.

On Thursday night, the City of Denver unveiled the Levitt Pavilion in Ruby Hill Park.

The new $7.2 million amphitheater will host 50 free concerts each year.

“This is extremely exciting. We’ve been working on this for five years now, and it’s finally come to fruition,” said Chris Zacher, the venue’s executive director.

Zacher says the free concerts will mostly highlight local artists, giving them a stage to showcase their talents.

The area can also host ticketed events, and will be able to hold up to 7,500 patrons.

The money from those events will go to help run Levitt Pavilion.

Zacher told CBS4, “We’re truly building community through music. This is a family friendly amphitheater.”

The venue features lawn seating, while using the natural topography of Ruby Hill Park, an air stage with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a backstage office, performer dressing rooms, public art, and an outdoor concession area.

“The addition of the Levitt Pavilion Denver at Ruby Hill Park is an important part of the city’s long-term planning efforts to integrate arts and culture into green spaces, and to bring those opportunities – free of charge – to everyone in our community,” said Happy Haynes, Executive Director of Denver Parks and Recreation.

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.