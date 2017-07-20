Loveland Police Release Dash Cam Footage Of Officer-Involved Shooting

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The Loveland Police Department on Thursday released police dash cam footage of an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead last month.

Police were trying to pull over Stephen Rich near near Namaqua Park west of Interstate 25.

They say the 48-year-old man jumped off his motorcycle and started firing at officers. They fired back and shot him several times.

“This motorist pulled out a handgun, raised it up while the officers were giving commands to stop. The subject then discharged at least one bullet at that time and in less than two seconds a firefight occurred with our two officers and 14 rounds were exchanged,” said Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer.

Rich died after being taken to the hospital.