Loveland Police Release Dash Cam Footage Of Officer-Involved Shooting

July 20, 2017 1:14 PM
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The Loveland Police Department on Thursday released police dash cam footage of an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead last month.

shooting1 Loveland Police Release Dash Cam Footage Of Officer Involved Shooting

An officer approaches Stephen Rich with his gun drawn. (credit: Loveland Police)

Police were trying to pull over Stephen Rich near near Namaqua Park west of Interstate 25.

loveland ois vo tz transfer frame 592 Loveland Police Release Dash Cam Footage Of Officer Involved Shooting

(credit: CBS)

They say the 48-year-old man jumped off his motorcycle and started firing at officers. They fired back and shot him several times.

“This motorist pulled out a handgun, raised it up while the officers were giving commands to stop. The subject then discharged at least one bullet at that time and in less than two seconds a firefight occurred with our two officers and 14 rounds were exchanged,” said Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer.

Rich died after being taken to the hospital.

