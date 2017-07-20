COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Rental Crackdown, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Mama, 2 Bear Cubs Released Back Into Wild

July 20, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: bears, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Wildlife

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A mama bear and her two cubs are getting a second chance at life.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife picked up the three after they were found in someone’s garage.

The agency said that the family was spared because it seemed like they were still afraid of humans.

They said bears that show no fear of humans are euthanized.

Bear break-ins in Colorado are on the rise this year, and, as a result, 34 bears have had to be put down.

As a reminder, it’s important to stay away from wildlife, and lock up all of your food and garbage cans.

