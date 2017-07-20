WATCH: Foster Kids Learn They’re Being Adopted From Mickey Mouse

CBS Local– At the most magical place in the world, foster siblings received the most magical news from Mickey Mouse: 12-year-old Janielle and 10-year-old Elijah were being adopted by foster parents Courtney and Tom Gilmour.

Janielle and Elijah had been living with the Gilmour’s for three years. Tom and Courtney were going to adopt the siblings but hadn’t told them yet.

“We thought it would be so cool to be in the Magic Kingdom and slip Mickey a sign,” Courtney said, via CBS News. “He could show it to the kids and we would let them know their adoption date that way.”

Courtney posted the emotional video on Facebook where it went viral.

“They were super surprised. They really thought they were just getting a picture and an autograph of Mickey,” Courtney said. “Everyone in our life knew the adoption date beside the kids. They had no idea.”

The video is heartwarming, as the kids were overwhelmed with happiness.

“I’ve watched it about a million times and I cry every single time,” Courtney said. “It’s a hard feeling to express, because we know we’ve given something that the kids desperately wanted. I’m happy, excited, nervous — all those things wrapped into one.”

Courtney and Tom have fostered 13 kids and they usually take siblings, like Janielle and Elijah. Courtney herself was a foster child.

“I was a foster child myself, so I always knew growing up I wanted to be a foster parent,” Courtney. “I knew the man I was going to marry had to be willing to be a foster parent.”

Janielle and Elijah have been in the foster system on and off for most of their lives. Now they finally have a permanent home.

“Letting the kids be normal is what helps us breathe,” Courtney said. “Foster care isn’t easy. Even a simple thing such as going to sleepover party becomes this big ordeal, and they get embarrassed. Now they can live a normal life.”