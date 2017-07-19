Plans Progressing For Theater Shooting Memorial That Will ‘Bring Peace’

By Rick Sallinger

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An artist’s selection for the Aurora theater shooting memorial is expected to be announced in late August. At that time, plans are to be unveiled for the site next to the Aurora Municipal Center.

It has been five years since the massacre took place. A long, difficult time for the loved ones of the victims.

If one could turn back the hands of time they certainly would. But they can’t, and now the plot of land for the memorial seems to offer the best alternative.

At the site on on Tuesday, Terry Sullivan wore a button with a picture of her son Alex, who was among those killed.

“This is another step as far as the memorial to bring us peace,” she said.

Her son enjoyed going to movies and died on his birthday.

“We’re trying to learn to live with it and deal with it as best we can.”

Twelve lives were lost on July 20, 2012 at the midnight premiere of “The Dark Knight Rises,” a Batman movie. The gunman, James Holmes, entered the movie theater clad in body armor an open fired with several weapons.

Many other lives were forever disrupted. Ashley Moser was paralyzed, she lost her unborn child and her six year old daughter Veronica.

Heather Bailey’s daughter Kaylan was with the Mosers that night. She would like to remember the hours before then.

“Little Veronica running around before they left for the theater. I would like to remember that and the good things,” she said.

Kaylan Bailey managed to call 911 and escape the theater, but she feels deeply for those who were unable to get out alive.

“I know they are looking down and can see the garden that we’ve built for them and the remembrance we’ve built for them because you never want to forget,” she said as she walked where the memorial is to be built.

Tattooed on her shoulder are words to live by: “inhale the future, exhale the past”

The memorial is expected to be completed in May 2018.

