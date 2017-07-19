Rescue Group Saves Dog On Ute Pass

July 19, 2017 12:15 PM
UTE PASS, Colo. (CBS4) – Rescuers saved a dog in distress from the Ute Pass Trail.

An out of state visitor was hiking with her dog “Roscoe” when she noticed he started acting strangely.

The woman called for help, and a team from the Summit County Rescue Group rushed up the trail.

ute pass dog rescue 12vo transfer frame 0 Rescue Group Saves Dog On Ute Pass

(credit: Summit County Rescue Group)

They carried the 9-year-old dog out on a stretcher, where he was taken to an animal hospital.

Veterinarians discovered Roscoe’s stomach had twisted and performed emergency surgery.

dog rescue ute pass 2 Rescue Group Saves Dog On Ute Pass

(credit: Summit County Rescue Group)

Roscoe is recovering, and is expected to reunited with his owner today.

