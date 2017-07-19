Reward Grows As Police Continue To Search For Killer Of Marine

By Andrea Flores

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – It has been more than a year since 24-year-old Travis Mason was gunned down at Green Heart Dispensary, and the Aurora Police Department is increasing a reward for information that could lead them to the suspects.

Travis’s wife, Samantha, says life without her husband hasn’t gotten any easier.

“It’s been difficult, and I raise three kids on my own,” Samantha said.

She’s since uprooted her family and moved back home to North Carolina.

“I didn’t feel comfortable being in that place because of what happened, I guess, and not having any family or support. I was alone,” Samantha said.

Travis and his family moved to Colorado last summer after four years with the Marine Corps.

He worked as a security guard at the marijuana dispensary for only a few weeks when two masked men stormed the store and gunned him down.

“I just take it day by day, and stay busy,” Samantha said.

Police released surveillance photos of two men believed to be the suspects. With no arrests in the case, investigators have increased a reward by $5,000.

“I think somebody knows,” Samantha said. “People talk.”

With a reward now up to $55,000 for information leading to an arrest, Samantha hopes someone will come forward.

“Hopefully someone may know something and can get a reward in return,” said Samantha. “All I can do is pray.”

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.