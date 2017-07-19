First Bill Murray, Then Steven Tyler, Now Ringo Starr Is In Colorado

(CBS4) – Another celebrity is in Colorado this week.

First, this last weekend, actor Bill Murray was spotted all around Denver, from Regis University, to a golf outing, to dining out at some of the city’s best restaurants.

Then, on Monday, Aerosmith rocker Steven Tyler was seen at the Whole Foods store on Hampden Avenue. Fan Debbie Fitzgerald tweeted out a photo with him, saying he was “gracious and sweet.”

Now, the drummer for The Beatles, Ringo Starr, is out hiking the trails somewhere in the mountains.

Starr tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he’s enjoying “another great day hiking in Colorado peace and love.”

Another great day hiking in Colorado peace and love. 😎✌️🌟💖🎶😆🍒🤡🌻🖖☮️🕉 pic.twitter.com/rVTJCQutnd — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) July 19, 2017

Starr didn’t say where the photo was taken, but, if you know, keep an eye out for him … or another celebrity, as they seem to be popping up all over the state this week.