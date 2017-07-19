Man Collapses, Dies Overnight Outside Gas Station

July 19, 2017 8:10 AM
DENVER (CBS4) – A man collapsed and died outside of a gas station early Wednesday morning.

Police confirm they’re investigating a homicide at 35th Avenue and Downing Street, but are not releasing details on the man’s manner of death.

One witness tells CBS4 that he heard the victim screaming that he’d been shot. Another person, though, said police told him the man had been stabbed.

“I was driving down Downing, and I was going to pull over at the gas station, and I see a guy walking, but he was not walking very well, and he was holding his stomach, so I walk inside the store and get my stuff I needed to buy, come out, and what do I see? I see the guy falling on the grass on the other side of Downing close to the gas station,” witness Phillip Dupuy said.

The homicide occurred just before 4 a.m.

Another scene at nearby 35th Avenue and Walnut Street may be related, but, since police are not releasing many details at this time, it is unclear how.

