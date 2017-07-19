Littleton Neighbors Worried About The Grow House Next Door

By Tom Mustin

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A Coloradan recently discovered that a series of power outages at her $500,000 home are likely due to a neighborhood marijuana grow house.

“You’re living your life with your family in your neighborhood and to find this out is kind of a shock,” said Kate, who asked that CBS4 not use her last name.

“I’m afraid I might be targeted or something,” she told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

Kate, who lives in Littleton, says all summer she’s had power issues.

“An hour, two hours up to maybe 4 or 5 hours.”

On Monday, a blown transformer shut off power to her air conditioning and stove.

On Tuesday, Xcel Energy crews worked into the night to fix the problem. A worker showed Kate a burned out electrical box, then told her the cause of the power surges.

“They said one of the houses on our electric box was a marijuana grow house.”

That house is boarded up, with dying grass in the front yard and the smell of marijuana coming from the vents.

“You think it’s a really nice neighborhood with our HOA, and then to find out we have a grow house,” she said.

Camera-shy neighbors say since the house sold a month-and-a-half ago, police activity at the home is common.

“It’s bringing in a criminal element, police better get involved,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the West Metro Task Force is monitoring the home

Despite the issues, Kate is hoping her dreams of a quiet life in the suburbs won’t go up in smoke.

“I’d like to see the house not be a grow house. I don’t think it fits in with the homeowners and everything.”

Xcel confirms they fixed the transformer and doubled its capacity.

Adults in Colorado can legally have up to 12 marijuana plants in their home. Only licensed grow establishments can sell pot.

It’s not clear if the home is licensed to have marijuana growing there.

