Latest Forecast: Surge Of Monsoon Moisture Moving In

July 19, 2017 5:53 PM
By Lauren Whitney

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re looking for a break from the hot and dry weather then we have some good news as we wrap up the week.

We’re tracking a surge of monsoon moisture moving into the state and that will help increase our chances for rain over the next few days.

It will also help cool our temperatures back just a bit thanks to the increased cloud cover.

After several places hit a high of 100 degree or higher on Wednesday (including Denver) we’ll cool into the 80s by the weekend.

