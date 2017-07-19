Latest Forecast: Monsoon Flow Set To Bring Higher Rain Chances To Colorado

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The infamous summer monsoon is now in full swing and will bring increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms in the coming day. For Wednesday, the majority of the rain will be in the mountains and especially on the Western Slope. In fact a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the far western region of the state including Grand Junction, Craig, Rifle, Montrose, and Cortez. These areas could see an inch or more of rain by Wednesday night.

For Denver and the Front Range, the chance for thunderstorms is much smaller on Wednesday compared to the Western Slope. That being said, it’s still possible isolated thunderstorms could impact the metro area late Wednesday. And if a storm manages to develop in the metro area, some very heavy rain is certainly possible.

Higher rain chances will develop along the Front Range on Thursday and Friday as temperatures continue to stay above our normal high temperature of 90 degrees.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.