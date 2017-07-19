Doctors: Sen. John McCain Has Brain Tumor

July 19, 2017 6:29 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doctors say Arizona Sen. John McCain has a brain tumor associated with a blood clot that was removed last week.

gettyimages 813946748 Doctors: Sen. John McCain Has Brain Tumor

Sen. John McCain at the U.S. Capitol July 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. (credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In a statement late Wednesday, doctors reveal that McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer. The statement says the 80-year-old senator and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

The senator has been recovering at his Arizona home after doctors at the Mayo Clinic removed a blood clot above his left eye.

The doctors say McCain is recovering from his surgery amazingly well and his underlying health is excellent, according to the statement.

gettyimages 632207598 Doctors: Sen. John McCain Has Brain Tumor

(L-R) Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) pose or a photo around Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) as they arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington. (credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

McCain was the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2008. A Navy pilot, he was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner for 5 ½ years.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

