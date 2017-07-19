Homeless, Injured Kitten Gets New Forever Family

July 19, 2017 11:20 AM
Filed Under: Denver Animal Shelter, Miles the Cat

DENVER (CBS4) – Mile already used one of his nine lives, when he was brought to the Denver Animal Shelter in May.

He was found with a broken jaw and an injured eye, likely from having been hit by a car.

miles after surgery Homeless, Injured Kitten Gets New Forever Family

(credit: Denver Animal Shelter)

A vet repaired the jaw, but had to remove his eye.

The one-year-old cat recovered from his injuries and now, months later, has been adopted by a family.

“His new family says Miles is adjusting well to his new home, and enjoys cuddling and playing with the kids and dogs,” the City of Denver posted on their website.

Miles’ family wants to remain anonymous.

Denver Animal Protection is still investigating what happened to Miles, for any possibility of animal cruelty.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 311.

LINK: The Denver Animal Shelter

