Highway 36 Toll Rate Changes May Be Coming

July 19, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Toll Roads, U.S. Highway 36

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is talking about changing toll rates along U.S. Highway 36.

On average, the Highway 36 express lane tolls could increase 10 cents for off-peak usage.

The Boulder to Denver rate would decrease 40 cents to $8.35.

The Denver to Boulder rate would increase, though, 75 cents, to $8.05

The round-trip rate from Boulder to Denver would also increase by 35 cents.

Traffic backed up on U.S. 36 (credit: CBS)

CDOT says the proposed changes are to help manage congestion and to ensure reliable travel times for drivers.

If approved, the proposed rate changes would go into effect on Jul 24.

