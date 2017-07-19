Curious Mall Moose Relocated To The Wild

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A curious moose, thankfully, has a happy ending.

The moose showed up at Flatiron Crossing Mall at the end of June, snooping around a little too close to people.

Roads around the mall and into the parking lot had to be closed so the moose could safely be tranquilized.

He's still on mall property, looks like he found another spot 2 bed down. Situation back in control. Phew. #MooseOnTheLoose @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/mgAdo5kbu2 — Jamie Leary (@JamieALeary) June 26, 2017

A couple of weeks later, now, Colorado Parks & Wildlife were able to relocate the animal to a new home in central Colorado.

Wildlife officers shared photos of it back out in the wild, away from people and all of the “rack” in the store that may have tempted it in the first place.

This is believed to be the same moose that was spotted on Father’s Day in Arvada, the first tagged moose to ever come back into town.

The moose is believed to be 2-years-old, weighing about 700 pounds.