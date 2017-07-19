Watch: Kids Surprised By Adoption Date At Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS4) – Two foster kids were surprised with their adoption date announcement at Walt Disney World.

Courtney Gilmour tweeted Disney World to get help from Mickey Mouse, and they set up a special meet and greet to capture the moment.

It starts when 12-year-old Janelle and 10-year-old Elijah Pose for a picture with Mickey.

The kids are then shown a sign with their adoption date.

Overwhelmed with emotion, both kids start crying and their new mom and dad, Courtney and Tom, go over to comfort them.

The Gilmours traveled to Walt Disney World from Pennsylvania in April, but the moment was just recently shared online for the first time.

And, of course, it’s trending!

Courtney says being a former foster child herself, “it’s very important we don’t forget there is lots of help needed.”