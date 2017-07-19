No Wrongdoing In Officer-Involved Shooting Near University

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado prosecutor says officers responding to a report of a man with a history of mental illness who had threatened to kill his brother and sister-in-law were justified in shooting and killing 19-year-old Jeremy Holmes near the campus of Colorado State University earlier this month.

Larimer County District Attorney Cliff Riedel said Wednesday that if Holmes had survived the July 1 shooting, he could have been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Body camera footage shows campus police officer Phil Morris telling Holmes to drop the 11-inch bayonet — 36 times in a span of two minutes while backing up. Holmes can be heard saying “kill me now” three times.

Holmes eventually charged toward Morris with the knife and Morris fired four shots. A Fort Collins police officer, who arrived during the standoff, fired two shots.

