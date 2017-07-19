No Wrongdoing In Officer-Involved Shooting Near University

July 19, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: Colorado State University, Colorado State University Police, Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police Services, Larimer County, Larimer County Sheriff, Officer-Involved Shooting

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado prosecutor says officers responding to a report of a man with a history of mental illness who had threatened to kill his brother and sister-in-law were justified in shooting and killing 19-year-old Jeremy Holmes near the campus of Colorado State University earlier this month.

csu campus ois 6vo transfer frame 185 No Wrongdoing In Officer Involved Shooting Near University

(credit: CBS)

Larimer County District Attorney Cliff Riedel said Wednesday that if Holmes had survived the July 1 shooting, he could have been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

csu campus ois 6vo transfer frame 97 No Wrongdoing In Officer Involved Shooting Near University

(credit: CBS)

csu campus ois 6vo transfer frame 392 No Wrongdoing In Officer Involved Shooting Near University

(credit: CBS)

Body camera footage shows campus police officer Phil Morris telling Holmes to drop the 11-inch bayonet — 36 times in a span of two minutes while backing up. Holmes can be heard saying “kill me now” three times.

Holmes eventually charged toward Morris with the knife and Morris fired four shots. A Fort Collins police officer, who arrived during the standoff, fired two shots.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch