Vigil To Mark 5th Anniversary Of Aurora Theater Shooting

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A vigil and a procession are planned to remember those lost in the Aurora theater shooting five years ago.

The shooting on July 20, 2012 killed 12 people, injuring dozens more, changing hundreds of lives forever.

Wednesday evening, the community is invited to attend a vigil and procession to honor those people.

It will begin at 11:30 p.m. at the Reflection Memorial at the Aurora Water-Wise Garden at the Aurora Municipal Building.

At 12:15 a.m. Thursday morning, the program and vigil will begin.

A moment of silence will be held at 12:38 a.m., the time of the attack, to remember those lost.

Following, at 12:35 a.m., the Aurora Police Department and first responders will end a procession and arrive at the garden.

Vigils have been held and memorial placed in the past, but this year’s could take special meaning given the anniversary.

In that time, the 7/20 Memorial Foundation has worked to honor the lives lost and changed by the shooting, and create a garden to serve as a memorial.

Parking is available in the lot located at the corner of Alameda Parkway and Chambers Road.