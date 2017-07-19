Cross-Country Flight Diverted To Denver Over Security Issue

DENVER (CBS4) – A cross-country Spirit Airlines flight made an unexpected stop in Denver Wednesday night due to a security issue.
Spirit Airlines Flight 576 was headed from Oakland, California, to Baltimore, Maryland. Denver International Airport spokesman Heath Montgomery said a “possible disturbance on board” prompted the pilot to divert the plane to DIA.
The plane landed safely shortly after 8 p.m. Denver police and FBI agents are investigating. No one was hurt. It’s unclear if the passenger or passengers involved will be arrested.
The flight was cancelled and Spirit said it would work to get the passengers on it to their destination as soon as possible.