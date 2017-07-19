Cross-Country Flight Diverted To Denver Over Security Issue

July 19, 2017 10:52 PM
Filed Under: Denver International Airport, DIA, Flight Diverted, Spirit Airlines

DENVER (CBS4) – A cross-country Spirit Airlines flight made an unexpected stop in Denver Wednesday night due to a security issue.

Spirit Airlines Flight 576 was headed from Oakland, California, to Baltimore, Maryland. Denver International Airport spokesman Heath Montgomery said a “possible disturbance on board” prompted the pilot to divert the plane to DIA.

plane Cross Country Flight Diverted To Denver Over Security Issue

(credit: CBS)

The plane landed safely shortly after 8 p.m. Denver police and FBI agents are investigating. No one was hurt. It’s unclear if the passenger or passengers involved will be arrested.

The flight was cancelled and Spirit said it would work to get the passengers on it to their destination as soon as possible.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch