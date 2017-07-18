Neighbors Fighting Possible Historic District Designation

By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4) – Neighbors are going to war over a potential new historic district in Denver’s West Highlands neighborhood.

The proposed Packard’s Hill Historic District would include 173 homes from West 32nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard to West 35th Avenue and Osceola Street.

“It’s by far better to keep existing buildings that have been here for 100 years and are solid brick homes than to scrap those and make new homes,” says Marie Benedix, a member of the campaign to get the historic designation.

Benedix’s group says the Victorian-era homes are at risk, claiming developers will buy homes to scrape and resell. She says arguments that the designation will stunt growth in West Highlands are false.

“There are two historic districts right there and we’ve seen them thrive. They’re not capped in amber,” says Benedix.

Creating a historic district would make it nearly impossible for homeowners in the area to modify or remodel the outer appearance of their homes.

“In my opinion it’s just an attempt to legislate taste,” says Kevin O’Connell, founder of the counter-campaign Keep West Highlands Free.

With the average home price in the area already above $500,000, O’Connell argues that the market has already insulated the area from developers who would come in.

“There’s no meat on the bone for a developer to buy even a small house and make money,” says O’Connell.

Opponents question if the area even needs historic protection. O’Connell says since 2000 only 8 new homes have been built in the zone, some of them on open lots. Furthermore, there are already homes in the proposed district that were built in almost every decade for the last 100 years.

“The cows already out of the barn. There’s no point in worrying about it now,” says O’Connell.

Individual homeowners can already seek historic designations from the city for protection. The broad rule would do that without owners consent.

The issue will go to Denver’s Landmark Preservation Committee on Tuesday where it is expected to pass. Opponents are preparing for the issue to come to a contentious city council meeting.

