100-Year-Old Tortoise Stolen From Animal Center

NEW YORK (CBS4) – A 100-year-old tortoise was stolen from an animal shelter in Queens.
The New York Police Department is searching for who did it after staff discovered the animal was gone Monday, and its enclosure had been broken.
Police confirmed to CBS New York that there was a forced entry and investigators are looking for surveillance video of the suspects.
The Alley Pond Environmental Center is a nonprofit educational facility that advocates for sustainable environmental policies and practices.