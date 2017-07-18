100-Year-Old Tortoise Stolen From Animal Center

July 18, 2017 3:24 PM
Filed Under: Alley Pond Environmental Center, New York, Stolen Tortoise, Tortoise

NEW YORK (CBS4) – A 100-year-old tortoise was stolen from an animal shelter in Queens.

The New York Police Department is searching for who did it after staff discovered the animal was gone Monday, and its enclosure had been broken.

Police confirmed to CBS New York that there was a forced entry and investigators are looking for surveillance video of the suspects.

alley pond environmental center missing tortoise 100 Year Old Tortoise Stolen From Animal Center

(credit: Alley Pond Environmental Center)

The Alley Pond Environmental Center is a nonprofit educational facility that advocates for sustainable environmental policies and practices.

