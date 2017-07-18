Colorado Police Station Bomb Suspect To Plead Guilty

July 18, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: Boulder County, David Michael Ansberry, Guy Goughnor, Nederland Police Department, Renner Forbes

DENVER (AP) — A man accused of leaving a bomb outside a police station in a small Colorado mountain town to avenge the killing of a fellow member of a hippie group in the 1970s is expected to plead guilty.

David Michael Ansberry is expected to acknowledge Tuesday that he left a powerful bomb containing arsenic outside the Nederland Police Department on Oct. 11.

Surveillance video captured him buying cellphones to trigger the explosive. He was easily recognizable because he is 3-foot-6, 100 pounds and uses crutches.

michael david ansberry1 Colorado Police Station Bomb Suspect To Plead Guilty

David Michael Ansberry (credit: CBS)

The device did not detonate.

Investigators say he was trying to avenge the 1971 killing of his friend Guy Goughnor at the hands of Renner Forbes, who was a town marshal at the time. Forbes was convicted of the killing in 1998.

