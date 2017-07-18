Former Lieutenant Charged With Stealing $132,000 From Department

July 18, 2017 8:14 PM
Filed Under: Anthony Paul Joiner, Jefferson County, Morrison, Morrison Police

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – A former police lieutenant in Morrison is accused of stealing more than $132,000 from the city over a six year period.

anthony paul joiner Former Lieutenant Charged With Stealing $132,000 From Department

Anthony Joiner (credit: Jefferson County)

A grand jury this week indicted Anthony Paul Joiner, who had been the second in command in the Morrison Police Department. He had been in charge of making bank deposits for his department.

Joiner, 38, is accused of diverting funds to his private account he called the 5280 Police Motors Memorial Fund.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday and is being held on a $50,000 bond. His first appearance in court has been scheduled for Wednesday morning.

