Latest Forecast: The Heat Goes On! Highs Approach A Record On Tuesday.

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The hottest temperature recorded in Denver on July 18 is 99° set in 1998. Temperatures should be within a couple of degrees of that record Tuesday afternoon. It will be our second day in a row with highs in the upper 90s along the Front Range.

Moisture will also increase slightly across the state on Tuesday leading to a somewhat better chance for showers and thunderstorms in the mountains. Summit County has a 40% chance for rain in the afternoon and evening.

After 3 p.m. the mountain storms will attemp to drift eastward toward the metro area. Most will be unsuccessful but a handful could bring brief heavy rain. Overall the chance for rain for lower elevations is less than 20%.

Similar weather is expected for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. This weekend will not be as hot with 80s on Saturday and possibly 70s on Sunday!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.