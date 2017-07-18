Golden Retriever Saves Fawn From Drowning

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (CBS4) – A golden put it’s retrieving skills to the test, when it went into the water to save a drowning fawn.

The fawn was out in Long Island Sound, unable to stay above water.

That’s when Storm went in and grabbed the fawn by the neck, dragging the young deer to shore.

“And then he started nudging it with his nose and started pulling it to make sure she was going to be okay,” Storm’s owner Mark Freeley said.

Unfortunately the fawn got scared and ran back into the water.

Two men waded in, though, and pulled her back out.

She has some ticks and an eye injury, but is now recovering at an animal rescue facility.