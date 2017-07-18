Golden Retriever Saves Fawn From Drowning

July 18, 2017 11:20 AM
Filed Under: Dog Saves Fawn, dogs, Long Island Sound, New York

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (CBS4) – A golden put it’s retrieving skills to the test, when it went into the water to save a drowning fawn.

The fawn was out in Long Island Sound, unable to stay above water.

dog rescues deer 10natvo transfer frame 321 Golden Retriever Saves Fawn From Drowning

(credit: Mark Freeley)

That’s when Storm went in and grabbed the fawn by the neck, dragging the young deer to shore.

dog rescues deer 10natvo transfer frame 749 Golden Retriever Saves Fawn From Drowning

(credit: Mark Freeley)

“And then he started nudging it with his nose and started pulling it to make sure she was going to be okay,” Storm’s owner Mark Freeley said.

Unfortunately the fawn got scared and ran back into the water.

Two men waded in, though, and pulled her back out.

dog rescues deer 10sotvo transfer frame 340 Golden Retriever Saves Fawn From Drowning

(credit: CBS)

She has some ticks and an eye injury, but is now recovering at an animal rescue facility.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch