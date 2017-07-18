Zoo’s Newborn Rhino Named Kendi, ‘The Loved One’

July 18, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: Cincinnati, Cincinnati Zoo, Kendi the Rhino, Ohio, Rhino

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Zoo is celebrating another newborn, an eastern black rhino named Kendi, months after welcoming its now-famous young hippo, Fiona.

Caretakers haven’t yet determined the gender of the rhino born Monday. They didn’t want to interrupt the calf’s bonding with its mother, Seyia, who had a 15-month pregnancy.

The zoo shared video of Kendi being born after a half-hour of labor and beginning to walk.

Kendi means “the loved one” in Swahili. The name was chosen after a staff vote.

The zoo says visitors likely will be able to see the calf and its mother in their outdoor habitat in a couple of weeks, depending on the weather and the animals’ health.

Kendi is the fifth eastern black rhino born in North America in the last two years.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch