Recall Effort Targeting City Councilman Fails In Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – An effort to recall a city councilman in Broomfield has gone down to defeat, by a wide margin.

Vote totals released Tuesday evening show “No: votes on the recall of Greg Stokes outnumber “Yes” votes 2874 to 1583.

The Broomfield city and county clerk is reporting about 39% of eligible voters in Broomfield’s Ward 4 participated in the election.

Councilman Stokes is also mayor pro tem of Broomfield. He was targeted largely because he didn’t oppose fracking, a contentious issue in Broomfield. Opponents allege he did not disclose his financial investments in oil and gas projects and supports these projects despite public concerns about environmental impact. They were also upset the full council didn’t take a vote to put a moritorium on further oil and gas development in the city.

Stokes says he he supports regulations of oil and gas projects and holds no investments in any companies pursuing projects in Broomfield.

Stokes is term limited, and therefore can’t be on the ballot in the next election in November. Two candidates were on the ballot, in case voters chose to recall Stokes. Candidate Brian Devine outpolled Jason Anderson with 1210 votes to Anderson’s 894.

The count is complete, but there may be some military overseas ballots to process.