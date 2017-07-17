Colorado Man Killed In Nebraska Collision

July 17, 2017 10:15 AM
Chapman, Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Fatal Accident, Merrick County, Nebraska, Robert Campos

CHAPMAN, Neb. (AP) — A Colorado man has been killed in a central Nebraska highway accident.

The collision occurred Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 30, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) southwest of Chapman. Merrick County authorities say a westbound minivan and an eastbound pickup truck collided. It’s unclear what led to the collision.

The minivan driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s been identified as 74-year-old Robert Campos, who lived in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Authorities say his passenger and the pickup driver were taken to a Grand Island hospital.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

