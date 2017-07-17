Latest Forecast: The Statistically Hottest Time Of The Year Has Arrived

DENVER (CBS4) – The final two weeks in July through the first day in August is typically the hottest stretch of the year in the Denver. We’ll be reminded of that statistic this week with high temperatures in the 90s each and every day.
The hottest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday when highs will come within a few degrees of the record.
There will also be a 10-20% chance for a late day thunderstorm everyday through Friday although any thunderstorms that manage to impact the Front Range will produce very little rainfall. Gusty wind and lightning will be the issue through at least the middle of the week.
In the mountains, plan on a 40-50% chance for showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.