1 Dead, Another Injured In Shooting

DENVER (CBS4) – One person died, and another was injured in a shooting in Denver’s Athmar Park neighborhood.
What led up to the deadly shooting is unclear, but crime scene technicians spent the early morning hours Monday collecting evidence.
It happened near Kentucky Avenue and Alcott Street before 10 p.m. Sunday night.
One victim died, and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No one is in custody, and the Denver Police Department has not yet released a suspect description, but they did tow a white pickup truck from the scene.