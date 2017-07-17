Highway 6 To Close Wednesday For Car Removal

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon will close Wednesday to remove a car found in the water.
The car was spotted in the water at the end of June.
Rescue crews investigated, but no one was in the car.
Due to the high and fast-moving water, it was decided to leave the car in there until conditions were safer.
Colorado State Patrol tweeted Monday that the highway will be closed at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday while the removal is conducted.
It is unknown how long that will take, but they will post updates on their account when the road reopens.