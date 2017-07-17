COMING UP: Real Estate Wars, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

July 17, 2017 6:03 PM
Filed Under: Clear Creek, Colorado State Patrol, Golden, Golden Fire Department, Highway 6

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon will close Wednesday to remove a car found in the water.

The car was spotted in the water at the end of June.

jeffco car in creek 2 Highway 6 To Close Wednesday For Car Removal

(credit: Golden Fire Rescue)

jeffco car in creek 1 Highway 6 To Close Wednesday For Car Removal

(credit: Golden Fire Rescue)

Rescue crews investigated, but no one was in the car.

Due to the high and fast-moving water, it was decided to leave the car in there until conditions were safer.

Colorado State Patrol tweeted Monday that the highway will be closed at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday while the removal is conducted.

It is unknown how long that will take, but they will post updates on their account when the road reopens.

