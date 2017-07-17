Kayaker Drowns In River At Dinosaur National Monument

DINOSAUR, Colo. (AP) — A 66-year-old Colorado man has died kayaking on a river in Dinosaur National Monument.

National Park Service spokeswoman Sonya Popelka says the man drowned on Saturday after hitting a rock in the TePee Rapid of Yampa River.

The man’s partner paddled 24 miles (39 kilometers) downriver from the rapid to Hells Canyon Ranch and alerted authorities.

A helicopter found the man’s body about 3 miles (5 kilometers) downriver from the rapid.

Dinosaur National Monument (credit: CBS)

The death is the second river fatality at Dinosaur this year.

The man’s name had not been released as of Sunday night. He is a resident of Craig, Colorado.

