Deputies Search For Missing At-Risk Teen

July 17, 2017 6:50 PM
Filed Under: Devan Romero, Douglas County, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Roxborough

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 16-year-old Devan Romero.

Romero is considered at risk with cognitive disabilities.

devan romero Deputies Search For Missing At Risk Teen

Devan Romero (credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

He took the family car, and does not have a license nor does he have formal training to drive.

The vehicle is described as a 2010 Nissa Murano, blue in color, with Colorado license plate QQF653.

Romero is described as a white male, 5-feet-10, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Monday at 11 a.m. in the area of Marmot Ridge Circle in the Roxborough neighborhood.

