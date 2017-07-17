Deputies Search For Missing At-Risk Teen

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 16-year-old Devan Romero.
Romero is considered at risk with cognitive disabilities.
He took the family car, and does not have a license nor does he have formal training to drive.
The vehicle is described as a 2010 Nissa Murano, blue in color, with Colorado license plate QQF653.
Romero is described as a white male, 5-feet-10, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen Monday at 11 a.m. in the area of Marmot Ridge Circle in the Roxborough neighborhood.