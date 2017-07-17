CDOT Releases Harrowing Photo Of Molas Pass Road Construction

SILVERTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A photo from the Colorado Department of Transportation draws respect — if not ‘ohs’ and ‘ahs’ — for a work crew modifying a road over a high mountain pass.
The photo, from CDOT’s July 15th Facebook post, shows three pieces of heavy equipment working a narrow shelf above a steep, fog-covered precipice.
The post identifies the road as Highway 550 over Molas Pass. It also acknowledges the bravery of the contractor’s crew and the stunningly beautiful setting in which it works.