Coroner IDs California Man As Denver Shooting Victim

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man shot to death in Denver last week was officially identified today.
Thirty-five-year-old Kahari Oliver died from a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.
Officers from the Denver Police Department responded to the 4200 block of N. Milwaukee Street at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, July 13th.
Oliver was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was found outside a camper in an alley behind a security firm.
Neighbors indicated Oliver lived in the camper and may have done odd jobs for the owner of the business. But no one that CBS4 spoke with at the scene knew the deceased’s name.
A GoFundMe page was started the day after the murder in hopes of raising money to transport Oliver’s body home to California.
Police say this is an active investigation.
“We’re treating it as a homicide investigation so it’s concerning that whoever responsible is currently at large, ” said DPD’s Doug Schepman.