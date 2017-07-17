COMING UP: Real Estate Wars, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

July 17, 2017 6:55 PM
Filed Under: Colorado, Crime, Denver, Denver Police Department, Homicide

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man shot to death in Denver last week was officially identified today.

Thirty-five-year-old Kahari Oliver died from a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

milwaukee death investigation 6sotvo transfer frame 1005 Coroner IDs California Man As Denver Shooting Victim

( credit – CBS4)

Officers from the Denver Police Department responded to the 4200 block of N. Milwaukee Street at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, July 13th.

Oliver was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was found outside a camper in an alley behind a security firm.

milwaukee death investigation 6pkg transfer frame 1003 Coroner IDs California Man As Denver Shooting Victim

( credit – CBS4)

Neighbors indicated Oliver lived in the camper and may have done odd jobs for the owner of the business. But no one that CBS4 spoke with at the scene knew the deceased’s name.

A GoFundMe page was started the day after the murder in hopes of raising money to transport Oliver’s body home to California.

kahari oliver 2 deceased milwaukee death investigation from gofundme Coroner IDs California Man As Denver Shooting Victim

Kahari Oliver ( credit – GoFundMe)

Police say this is an active investigation.

“We’re treating it as a homicide investigation so it’s concerning that whoever responsible is currently at large, ” said DPD’s Doug Schepman.

 

 

