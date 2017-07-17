Man Arrested After Doing 100 MPH Wheelies On Motorcycle

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – The man wanted for allegedly doing wheelies on his motorcycle at 100 mph has been apprehended.
The Broomfield Police Department updated the search on Facebook, thanking the “community and all of [their] followers” in helping identify and catch the motorcyclist.
The department says that Tyler Jared Adams was arrested Sunday afternoon and is facing charges of vehicular eluding, reckless driving, driving without a motorcycle endorsement, and operating an unregistered vehicle.
Adams, 18, was wanted after he was spotted doing wheelies in traffic, going over 100 miles per hour, and speeding away from police.
Police posted photos of him on Facebook hoping that someone would recognize him.