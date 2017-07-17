COMING UP: Real Estate Wars, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

July 17, 2017 5:43 PM
Filed Under: Bryant Hickcox, Child Abuse, Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County, Tracy Willner

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Bryant Hickcox will appear in court Tuesday, accused of throwing his 2-year-old cousin into traffic.

Hickcox, 30, allegedly picked up the little boy at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Airport Road Friday night and threw him in front of oncoming cars.

bryant hickcox via cspd Man Accused Of Throwing Toddler Into Traffic Set To Appear In Court

Bryant Hickcox (credit: Colorado Springs Police Department)

One woman and her husband were driving by and rushed to help.

“I covered him up, and had him just right here. And for a little while he stopped crying,” said Tracy Willner. “But I just wanted to keep him as warm and as safe as possible.”

csprings toddler in traffic 5sotvo transfer frame 319 Man Accused Of Throwing Toddler Into Traffic Set To Appear In Court

Tracy Willner (credit: CBS)

Willner’s husband chased down Hickcox until police could arrive.

Hickcox is facing attempted murder charges.

The child is expected to be okay.

