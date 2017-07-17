Man Accused Of Throwing Toddler Into Traffic Set To Appear In Court

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Bryant Hickcox will appear in court Tuesday, accused of throwing his 2-year-old cousin into traffic.
Hickcox, 30, allegedly picked up the little boy at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Airport Road Friday night and threw him in front of oncoming cars.
One woman and her husband were driving by and rushed to help.
“I covered him up, and had him just right here. And for a little while he stopped crying,” said Tracy Willner. “But I just wanted to keep him as warm and as safe as possible.”
Willner’s husband chased down Hickcox until police could arrive.
Hickcox is facing attempted murder charges.
The child is expected to be okay.