Fresh Farm Stands Offering Produce Into The Fall

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Botanic Gardens and Denver Human Services are teaming up with a fresh food farm stand.
The organizers kicked off the season Monday.
“We’re really trying to figure out how we can connect our customers to the things that they need everyday to have a healthy life,” Denver Human Services Community Outreach and Resource Engagement Division Director Dana Niemala said. “And this is where these kinds of ideas come from.”
The foods are grown at the Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms, then made available at a reduced cost at Denver Human Services locations in Sun Valley and Montbello.
The stands will operate weekly through October on the following days and locations:
Mondays DHS Richard T. Castro Building, 1200 Federal Blvd. 10 a.m. 1 p.m.
Wednesdays Wellington E. Webb Office Building, 201 E. Colfax Ave. 10 a.m. 1 p.m.
Fridays DHS Arie P. Taylor Montbello Office, 4685 Peoria St. 10 a.m. 1 p.m.
Saturdays Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 9 a.m. 2 p.m.