COMING UP: Real Estate Wars, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Fresh Farm Stands Offering Produce Into The Fall

July 17, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver Botanic Gardens At Chatfield, Denver Botanic Gardens Fresh Farm Stands, Denver Human Services

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Botanic Gardens and Denver Human Services are teaming up with a fresh food farm stand.

The organizers kicked off the season Monday.

fresh food farm stand 12sotvo transfer frame 497 Fresh Farm Stands Offering Produce Into The Fall

(credit: CBS)

“We’re really trying to figure out how we can connect our customers to the things that they need everyday to have a healthy life,” Denver Human Services Community Outreach and Resource Engagement Division Director Dana Niemala said. “And this is where these kinds of ideas come from.”

fresh food farm stand 12sotvo transfer frame 96 Fresh Farm Stands Offering Produce Into The Fall

Dana Niemala (credit: CBS)

The foods are grown at the Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms, then made available at a reduced cost at Denver Human Services locations in Sun Valley and Montbello.

fresh food farm stand 12sotvo transfer frame 355 Fresh Farm Stands Offering Produce Into The Fall

(credit: CBS)

fresh food farm stand 12sotvo transfer frame 961 Fresh Farm Stands Offering Produce Into The Fall

(credit: CBS)

The stands will operate weekly through October on the following days and locations:

Mondays                   DHS Richard T. Castro Building, 1200 Federal Blvd.            10 a.m.  1 p.m.

Wednesdays            Wellington E. Webb Office Building, 201 E. Colfax Ave.       10 a.m.  1 p.m.

Fridays                     DHS Arie P. Taylor Montbello Office, 4685 Peoria St.           10 a.m.  1 p.m.

Saturdays                 Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St.                                                9 a.m.  2 p.m.

LINK: The Denver Botanic Gardens

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch