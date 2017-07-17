Bill Murray Spotted All Over Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Actor Bill Murray seemed to be everyone in Denver over the weekend.
Regis University tweeted out a picture Saturday of Murray at an event.
Murray attend Regis, but dropped out. He received an honorary doctorate degree from the university about 10 years ago.
Over the weekend, he also played a round at Willis Case Golf Course, and then took in some fine eats.
He was spotted at both Snooze and the Denver Chop House.
Staff there said Murray was “extremely fun … gracious … and a generous guest.”