Bill Murray Spotted All Over Denver

July 17, 2017 1:04 PM
Filed Under: Bill Murray, Chop House, Regis University, Snooze

DENVER (CBS4) – Actor Bill Murray seemed to be everyone in Denver over the weekend.

Regis University tweeted out a picture Saturday of Murray at an event.

bill regis regisuniversity Bill Murray Spotted All Over Denver

(credit: Regis University)

Murray attend Regis, but dropped out. He received an honorary doctorate degree from the university about 10 years ago.

Over the weekend, he also played a round at Willis Case Golf Course, and then took in some fine eats.

bill golf instagram williammurraygolf Bill Murray Spotted All Over Denver

(credit: William Murray / Instagram)

He was spotted at both Snooze and the Denver Chop House.

bill snooze snoozeameatery Bill Murray Spotted All Over Denver

(credit: Snooze AM Eatery)

bill chophouse denverchophouse Bill Murray Spotted All Over Denver

(credit: Denver Chop House)

Staff there said Murray was “extremely fun … gracious … and a generous guest.”

