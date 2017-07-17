COMING UP: Real Estate Wars, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Fourth Suspect Wanted In Shooting Outside 7-Eleven

July 17, 2017 2:23 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – A fourth person is wanted by police in connection to a shooting that occurred outside of a 7-Eleven.

Justin Slyter, 39, was shot outside the story early Sunday morning, July 9, as he was apparently trying to get his wallet back from a homeless man who stole it.

justin slyter Fourth Suspect Wanted In Shooting Outside 7 Eleven

Justin Slyter (credit: Denver Police)

That’s when others jumped into the fight, one of them shooting and killing Slyter.

Police have already arrested David Houston, 25, pictured in the gray hoodie, and another unnamed juvenile suspect.

colfax suspects Fourth Suspect Wanted In Shooting Outside 7 Eleven

The suspects wanted in a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven at Colfax & Grant (credit: Denver Police)

Ru Shawn Wharton is also wanted in connection with the murder.

ru shawn wharton Fourth Suspect Wanted In Shooting Outside 7 Eleven

RU Shawn Wharton (credit: Denver police)

The men sped away from the scene in a white, four-door sedan, possibly a Chrysler Cirrus, which they have since located.

