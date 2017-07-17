Fourth Suspect Wanted In Shooting Outside 7-Eleven

DENVER (CBS4) – A fourth person is wanted by police in connection to a shooting that occurred outside of a 7-Eleven.
Justin Slyter, 39, was shot outside the story early Sunday morning, July 9, as he was apparently trying to get his wallet back from a homeless man who stole it.
That’s when others jumped into the fight, one of them shooting and killing Slyter.
Police have already arrested David Houston, 25, pictured in the gray hoodie, and another unnamed juvenile suspect.
Ru Shawn Wharton is also wanted in connection with the murder.
The men sped away from the scene in a white, four-door sedan, possibly a Chrysler Cirrus, which they have since located.