Second Man Dies After July 1st Shooting

July 17, 2017 6:04 PM
Filed Under: Colorado, Crime, Denver, Denver Police Department, Homicide

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – A second man shot July 1st in an incident at 29th Avenue and York Street has passed away.

Forty-year-old Troy Funchess died at Denver Health Medical Center almost two weeks after the shooting.

troy funchess deceased 29th york shooting from apollo funerals website Second Man Dies After July 1st Shooting

Troy Funchess ( credit – Apollo Funeral Service)

A report sent to CBS4 from the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner indicates that office was called by the hospital the morning of July 13th.

Don Sperow, 35, died at the hospital the night of the shooting.

29th and york shooting raw kh 01 title03525 concatenated 003710 frame 21003 Second Man Dies After July 1st Shooting

Police in Denver investigate a shooting at 29th and York Street July 1st, 2017. (credit: CBS)

The website for the Apollo Funeral Service in Littleton notes a scheduled memorial service for Funchess at noon on Thursday, July 20th.

DPD spokesman Doug Schepman said Monday there is no suspect information in the case that can be released publicly.

According to DPD, shots rang out at around midnight at the intersection.

Neighbors described hearing two shots back-to-back and then seeing a red sedan speed away westbound on 29th Avenue. Whoever was behind the wheel got away before police arrived.

Danny Davis, a neighbor, heard what he thought was a firework going off.

29th and york homicide 5pkg frame 267 Second Man Dies After July 1st Shooting

CBS4’s Melissa Garcia interviews Danny Davis (credit: CBS)

“Just a ‘Pop,’” Davis said. “I thought it was a firework or some other celebration for the weekend… didn’t really think anything of it until I heard sirens.”

First responders arrived to find two men lying in the street, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

“It’s a little disturbing having just been moved into the neighborhood two weeks now,” Davis said. “A little scary. I have a 2-year-old, but overall I still feel like it’s a great neighborhood…Hopefully, it was just an isolated incident.”

29th and york shooting raw kh 01 title03525 concatenated 003710 frame 13059 Second Man Dies After July 1st Shooting

(credit: CBS)

 

