Gun Show: Dealer Violated Policy In Accidental Shooting

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – A gun dealer violated gun show policy when a loaded firearm went off at the Tanner Gun Show in Denver, according to show management.

Investigators with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said that the gun discharged Saturday while a vendor was setting up. The round that was fired struck an employee of the vendor in the leg.

A witness said that the gun was a personal, concealed carry firearm that the vendor had brought into the show.

Per gun show policy, every gun that goes in to the show has to be unloaded and zip-tied, regardless of concealed carry permit.

Other dealers told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia that they understood the show’s requirements.

“The laws are perfectly clear: No loaded guns,” said Rick Dorn, owner of Rockin Rick Guns.

The sign outside the show states “No Loaded Guns.”

“The folks here at the Tanner (Gun Show) run the safest show I’ve ever done in my entire life,” said Dorn, who is one of the show vendors.

Dorn said that he checks every gun he is selling before bringing it onto the premises.

“Everything is already zip-tied, the action is open, (there are) no magazines, and no ammunition. (It’s) pretty simple,” Dorn said, of his preparation to participate in the show.

The security company that works with the Tanner Gun Show has multiple policies in place in an effort to prevent gunfire incidents.

Every seller and every buyer who comes in the door is required to run guns through a security check to make sure that they have been cleared and secured.

“When they go into the show, they have it tied the whole time,” said Connie Edwards, owner of ESSI Security.

Lonnie Robertson, Owner of No Ka Oi Solutions and another dealer at the show, said that it is the vendor’s responsibility to make sure that firearms there are unloaded.

“Sometimes guys get lackadaisical and they get in a hurry,” Robertson said. “And that’s up to the vendor. He made a major mistake. And from what I understand, he probably will be banned from the show.”

Gun show management confirmed that the vendor whose gun went off inside is no longer welcome there.

