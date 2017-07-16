Stem Cells In Fat Can Help Offer Pets Relief

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – An animal hospital is helping pets struggling with painful arthritis by using a “pet stem cell” procedure.
Doctors at the Aspen Arbor Animal Hospital remove fat from from the animals, then isolate the stem cells in that fat.
“If we think we’re going to need another procedure in a couple of years, we do stem cell banking,” Darah Johnson said. “That way we don’t have to go through the surgery all over again. We can just thaw the frozen cells and send them out and have another treatment.”
The treatments are meant for dogs, cats, and horses.
Vets say the relief can last between 18 and 24 months.