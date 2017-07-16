Driver Dangles Over Retaining Wall In Crash

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that had a car teetering over retaining wall.
It happened Saturday on the ramp from C-470 to I-70.
Police say a 62-year-old man lost control of his car and rolled several times before coming to a stop atop the wall.
Other drivers got out to help steady the car until emergency responders arrived.
Investigators are asking anyone who saw those people to contact them.
The driver of the car was alert and talking when he was transported to the hospital.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.