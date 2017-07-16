Police Hope 3D Reconstruction Helps Identify Man Found Last Fall

July 16, 2017 6:12 PM
Filed Under: 3D Facial Reconstruction, Facial Reconstruction, Fremont County, Fremont County Coroner, Fremont County Sheriff's Department, John Doe, Randy Keller

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators hope facial reconstruction will help identify a man found dead last fall.

The victim’s remains have been recovered after hikers found them on the western side of the county, but after months of work they’ve been unable to identify the man.

fremont co john doe 5sotvo transfer frame 386 Police Hope 3D Reconstruction Helps Identify Man Found Last Fall

(credit: CBS)

A new 3D facial reconstruction of the man was released to try to help.

“It is consistent with a white male, between 17 and 34-years-old, through probably late teens to mid-twenties,” Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said.

fremont co john doe 5sotvo transfer frame 218 Police Hope 3D Reconstruction Helps Identify Man Found Last Fall

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller (credit: CBS)

Investigators say he was between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10-inches tall.

It is believed the man had a previous surgery on his left ankle after investigators located two pins there.

fremont co john doe 5sotvo transfer frame 654 Police Hope 3D Reconstruction Helps Identify Man Found Last Fall

(credit: CBS)

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department at 719-276-5555.

