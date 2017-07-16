Conditions So Dry, Lawnmower Sparks Brush Fire

July 16, 2017 2:32 PM
Filed Under: Douglas County, Elizabeth Fire Department, Flintwood Fire, Franktown Fire Department, South Metro Fire Rescue

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A lawnmower accidentally sparked a wildfire Sunday.

It happened around noon in the 8500 block of Flintwood Road in Douglas County.

South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted out pictures of the damage.

They say the fire is no under control. There were no injuries, nor were any structures damaged.

In addition to SMFR, Elizabeth and Franktown fire departments responded to assist in the two-acre blaze.

