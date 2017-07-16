Witness: ‘Oh My God, He Threw A Kid In The Road’

July 16, 2017 5:49 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman talked about what she saw after a man was arrested for throwing a toddler into oncoming traffic.

Tracy Willner witnessed the incident Friday night near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Airport Road in Colorado Springs.

“We see a guy standing by grease Monkey and it looks like he’s throwing something in the road,” Willner said. “The car in front of us swerved, so we stopped and I realized it was a baby – well, a 2-year-old – and he stood up, and I said, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, he threw a kid, he threw a kid in the road.'”

Police say the toddler is expected to be okay.

The child’s 30-year-old cousin, Brian Hickcox, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

