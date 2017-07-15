Man Throws Two-Year-Old Boy Into Traffic

July 15, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: Child Abuse, Children, Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police Department, Crime, Driving, Parenting, Traffic, Transportation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A 30-year-old man is accused of throwing a toddler into traffic at a busy Colorado Springs intersection Friday night.

According to a Colorado Springs Police Department report, motorists avoided the two-year-old boy and also apprehended Bryant Hickcox.

Hickcox now faces several charges including attempted murder.

Hickcox is the toddler’s cousin, according to CSPD.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at North Academy Blvd. and Airport Rd.

Colorado Springs CBS affiliate KKTV  reports the toddler was not injured.

 

