Stabbing Suspect’s Flight From Scene Ends With Car In Pond

LAPORTE, Colo. (CBS4) – A Fort Collins man is in custody for numerous charges after a pre-dawn stabbing and crash Saturday morning in Laporte.
Deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing at 4:41 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of West County Road 54G. There, they found a male with a non-life threatening laceration and a female who had been physically assaulted.
A suspect was identified, as was his vehicle.
That suspect, 32-year-old Brian Rory Dennehy, was later found by deputies in the 2100 block of that same road. The vehicle was there, too — underwater.
Dennehy had crashed the vehicle into a pond.
Dennehy was arrested on two felony assault charges, DUI, and reckless driving. The investigation is ongoing, per LCSO, and additional charges are possible.